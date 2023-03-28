PPP proposes alternative policies for economic transformation

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Mar - 28 - 2023 , 07:15

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has said that, as an alternative political party to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it would aggressively pursue an agenda of change that will bring development and economic well-being to the people

The party stated that when given the nod to form the next government in 2025, the PPP would first pursue altering and good governance by reforming the constitution to strengthen parliament and elect district, municipal and metropolitan chief executives.

“We will make the Right to Information Bill a relevant framework to bring transparency and encourage accountability in government,” it said.

The Communication Director of the PPP, Emmanuel F. Mantey, made this known in an interview with the Daily Graphic in reaction to President Akufo-Addo‘s State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered to Parliament on March 8, 2023 and the counter supposed True State of the Nation presented by the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, on March 20, 2023.

He said both addresses by the President and Mr Nketiah failed to deliver what was needed to transform the country into an economically independent state.

Lean government

He said a PPP administration would run a lean, effective and efficient government with only 40 ministers and deputy ministers of state, including regional ministers.

That, he said, the party believed would position the PPP government to roll-out other major policies that would benefit every citizen.

The PPP Communication Director, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to rally behind its project to win the 2024 elections in order to develop the country through their policies.

“We want to serve notice to the public to look out for publications of our policies in the coming days, as part of efforts to inform the public on our position in relation to how the party will transform Ghana when in office from 2025,” it added.