NPP approves details for Kumawu Parliamentary primary

Enoch Darfah Frimpong and Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Apr - 06 - 2023 , 10:15

The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved details for holding a Parliamentary primary in the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, ahead of a by-election following the death of the sitting Member of Parliament for the area.

This is the second time a sitting NPP MP has died in the Kumawu constituency and a by-election is going to be organised under the 4th Republican Constitution of Ghana.

The first one was Reo Addai Basoah in July 2002.

Reo Addai Basoah was an NPP MP for Kumawu from 1997 to 2001. He was re-elected in 2000 for a second term from 2001 to 2005 but died in July 2002.

Yaw Baah succeeded him for the NPP, won the by-election in 2002, and was re-elected in 2004 and 2008 until 2012 when Philip Basoah took over.

Philip Basoah was in his third term having won 2012, 2016 and 2020. Before becoming MP, Philip Basoah was the District Chief Executive for Kumawu [Sekyere East District] from 2005 to January 2009.

Members of Parliament for Kumawu since 1992

2020 - Philip Basoah (NPP)

2016 - Philip Basoah (NPP)

2012 - Philip Basoah (NPP)

2008 - Yaw Baah (NPP)

2004 - Yaw Baah (NPP)

2002 (by-election) - Yaw Baah (NPP)

2000 - Reo Addai Basoah (NPP)

1996 - Reo Addai Basoah (NPP)

1992 - Jargisu Ibrahim (NDC)

Philip Basoah was born on November 18, 1969. He hails from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Following Mr Basoah's death, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, declared the seat vacant and instructed the Clerk of Parliament to write officially to the Electoral Commission to conduct a by-election in the area.

“I request you to take appropriate consequential action as required by law,” he said in a letter dated March 31, 2023 in which he directed the Clerk-to-Parliament to write to the EC.

The Speaker's action was in accordance with Section 3 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana (Amendment) Act 1996, Act 527.

NPP

In response to the Speaker's call, the leadership of NPP at its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023, set Tuesday, April 11, 2023 as the date for the opening of nomination and will close it on April 14, 2023.

The party will hold the Kumawu primary on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, in a statement dated April 6, 2023, said "The party has also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of he parliamentary primary, which would be made available to stakeholders. However, nomination forms will be available at the constituency party office for purchase."