NDC Parliamentary primaries: 31 Cleared to contest in W/R, 5 go unopposed

George Folley Politics Apr - 06 - 2023 , 08:25

The two-day vetting of parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Western Region ended in Sekondi on Tuesday (April 4). However, the exercise was not without drama.

In all, a total of 35 aspirants filed their nominations to contest the primary in the 14 constituencies of the Western Region. Thirty-one went through the vetting process successfully while four were disqualified.

The constituencies are Shama, Amenfi West, Amenfi Central, Jomoro, Mpohor, Ahanta West, Essikado – Ketan, Takoradi, Sekondi, Ellembelle, Prestea - Huni Valley, Wassa East, Effia and Kwesimintsim

Some aspirants who were disqualified expressed misgivings and made known their intentions of appealing the decision of the regional vetting committee, chaired by Kakra Essamuah, a leading member of the party. Some withdrew but later rescinded their decision and proceeded with filing the petitions.

Disqualification

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, Amenfi Central, was disqualified, as well as George Dadzie Junior and Mavis Kukua Bissue of Amenfi West and Ahanta West, respectively. Another aspirant who was disqualified was Frank Kwofie Pinto of the Kwesimintsim constituency. The reasons were that there were disparities in their documents while others had not been in the constituency for four years as stipulated by the country’s electoral laws.

Per the guidelines issued by the party, there would be a window for appeals on the outcome of the vetting process before the election on May 13.

Petitions

Interestingly, the two aspirants for Sekondi, Samuel Bissih and Nyamekye Armah Blay, have petitioned against one another. There was another petition against Dr Kobina Sabastian Spio-Garbrah, claiming he was an alien in the Essikado-Ketan constituency.

The exercise was without drama, as one of the aspirant for Essikado-Ketan, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, stormed out of the vetting process when it was time for balloting, alleging that Dr Spio-Garbrah was an imposter. However, after persistent persuasion led by the Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei Mensah, she came back for the exercise to continue.

Supporters of Mr Pinto on the other hand threatened to vote "skirt and blouse" come 2024.

The vetting for aspirants for Mpohor has been put on hold.

Unopposed aspirants

There were also a number of unopposed candidates, who were mostly Members of Parliament. They are Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, MP for Ellembelle and Deputy Minority Leader; Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, Prestea Huni Valley; Isaac Adjei Mensah, Wassa East; Eric Afful, Amenfi West and Dr Emmanuel Okumi Andoh, Ahanta West candidate.

Commendation

Commenting on the exercise to the Daily Graphic, in an exclusive interview at Takoradi on Wednesday, the NDC Regional Secretary, Joseph Nelson, described the vetting process as very successful.

He said the massive enthusiasm shown by the party's supporters was an indication that the NDC was poised to recapture power.

He commended the supporters for comporting themselves during the two-day exercise.