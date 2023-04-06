Sammy Awuku endorses Vice President Bawumia's NPP flagbearer bid for 2024 election

Kweku Zurek Politics Apr - 06 - 2023 , 08:14

Mr Sammy Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has expressed his support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

In an interview with Asaase Radio on Wednesday, Mr Awuku stated that Dr Bawumia would be a strategic candidate for the NPP and that the party could win the election with him as the flagbearer.

While acknowledging that there are other strong candidates, Mr Awuku stated that he prefers Bawumia because of his smartness and his ability to practice politics of inclusion.

He also mentioned that Bawumia has been at the forefront of championing many initiatives of the government.

Mr. Awuku emphasized that the election will be about the content of what the person can do and provide, rather than tribe or religion.

He advised Bawumia to work hard and give the delegates and the party people a reason to believe that he can lead them to break the 8.

Although Dr Bawumia has not declared his intention yet, Awuku believes that he would be a great candidate for the NPP.

He noted that even people who supported different candidates in the past are now canvassing for votes for Dr. Bawumia.

Speaking on Asaase Radio on Wednesday (5 April), Mr Awuku said: “I think they are all great candidates but I won’t hide the fact that I have a preference and my preference will be the vice-president…It is also possible the NPP can win 2024 with a great candidate; in him [Bawumia] you have a combine effect of a very smart and good candidate.”

“All I saw [on Bawumia’s facebook wall] was that it is possible. He has not declared his intention yet. He will be a strategic candidate for us [NPP] to have; he’s accommodating and practices politics of inclusion. I’ve seen people who supported different candidates in the past canvassing for votes for him.”

He added: “I believe that this election will definitely not be about tribe or religion but will be about the content of what the person can do and provide.”

“The vice-president has been at the forefront of championing many initiatives of the government and if he decides to throw his hat into the ring and he asks for our support, it’s something that it’s also worth considering,” Mr. Awuku said.

“My only advise to him is that he should also know that this is a party that even a polling station result can be challenged at the high court, so he should be willing to work hard and give the delegates and the party people a reason to believe that he can lead them to break the 8.”