John Dumelo criticizes government for introducing new tax on betting and lottery winnings

Kweku Zurek Politics Apr - 06 - 2023 , 16:47

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has criticized the Ghanaian government for its recent introduction of a tax on all betting and lottery wins.

Dumelo argued that instead of imposing more taxes, the government should prioritize creating job opportunities for the youth.

Betting, lottery and game of chance winnings will become subject to a 10% withholding tax at the point of payout when President Akufo-Addo assents and gazette's the new tax bills passed by Parliament recently. Betting companies will also have a 20% tax on all revenue.

Expressing his concerns about the development on Twitter, Dumelo, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) warned that the youth may soon rise against their leaders if such policies persist.

Dumelo who is also a punter tweeted: "Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too ahhh, you want to tax their winnings…..continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late".

Many young Ghanaians involved in betting have also criticized the new tax on social media.

The betting industry has experienced tremendous growth in Ghana over the past decade, with several companies setting up shop in the country.

While some Ghanaians highlight its impact on the youth, others consider it a legal practice as long as no laws are broken.