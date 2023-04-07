May Easter rekindle in us power of forgiveness, compassion – Mahama’s Easter message

graphic.com.gh Politics Apr - 07 - 2023 , 08:30

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to let love lead one another.

He also prayed the Easter season will instill in citizens the power of forgiveness & compassion

Wishing all Christians a happy Easter celebration, Mr. Mahama said “May the ultimate sacrifice of Christ who gave His life for our sake guide our journey on earth & instill in us the power of forgiveness & compassion.”

In a Facebook post, he said today, Good Friday ( April 7, 2023), marks the day Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the world, he added, “May His redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy & peace, & inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us.

Christians all over the world are celebrating Good Friday today, April 7, 2023.

Good Friday is the Friday before Easter Sunday, on which the Crucifixion of Christ is commemorated in the Christian Church. It is traditionally a day of fasting and penance.

