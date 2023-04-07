Emulate Christ’s virtue Of humility – Bawumia's Easter message

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Apr - 07 - 2023 , 08:53

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has entreated Christians to learn from the sacrifices of Jesus Christ to humanity to ensure cordial existence on earth.

In an Easter message on Good Friday, Dr. Bawumia in a Facebook post wished Christians a happy Easter.

He also called for an incident-free festive season.

Christians all over the world are celebrating Good Friday today, April 7, 2023.

Good Friday is the Friday before Easter Sunday, on which the Crucifixion of Christ is commemorated in the Christian Church. It is traditionally a day of fasting and penance.

Attached below is the Vice President's full message: