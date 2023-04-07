Alan Kyerematen donates food items to Chief Imam

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 07 - 2023 , 09:56

Alan Kyerematen has donated food items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu as part of Ramadan.

The donation was made at the Chief Imam's new Fadama residence in Accra.

Presenting the items on Wednesday (April 5), the former Trade and Industry Minister, hoping to be elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party indicated that the donation forms part of his commitment of giving back to the society.

“Even though I’m not a stranger, I’m also very glad to come and visit my father. I’m even more pleased when I visit during this period. Its is period for spiritual renewal even as we have come to seek Chief Imam’s blessings for me specifically as I embark on this journey” Mr. Kyerematen said.

Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharubutu thanked Mr Kyerematen for the gesture.

“Allah is the only one who can reward you. But we will also add to your wish and desire by way of prayers so that God will bring into fulfillment of your heart desires” chief Imam stated.

Mr Kyerematen who is seeking to lead the NPP in the 2024 general election was accompanied by former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Alhaji Saddique Abubakar Boniface, former Communications Director of NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, MP for Anyaa Sowutuom Dr Kissi Adomako, National Deputy Coordinator, Zongo Caucus for Alan, Alhaji Kamel, Constituency chairman for Tema west, Nana Boakye and some Okaikwei Central constituency executives.