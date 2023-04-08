It is possible to break the 8 - Vice President Bawumia

Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Maclean Kwofi & Haruna Yussif Wunpin Politics Apr - 08 - 2023 , 10:20

The Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says it is possible for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain power in the 2024 general elections.

For him, the work that the NPP has done since 2017 was enough to enable it win power to continue with governance.

Speaking at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region on Saturday morning at the end of a health walk as part of activities marking this year's Kwahu Easter, the Vice President said the NPP's record far outweigh that of other political parties trying to wrestle power from them in the 2024 general elections.

He said in terms of educational and road infrastructure, the party's record stand tall, hence Ghanaians will not allow deceptions from other political parties, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win their votes.

Dr Bawumia challenged the NDC to point out one transformational project that the party did during its tenure in office.

More to follow...