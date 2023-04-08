NDC created unemployment - Vice President Bawmia

Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Maclean Kwofi & Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Apr - 08 - 2023 , 11:25

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) only created "unemployment" when it governed for eight-years from 2009 to 2017.

On the part of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bawumia says the party has created 2.1 million jobs since assuming power in January 2017.

Speaking at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region on Saturday morning (April 8, 2023), the Vice President said out of the 2.1 million jobs, 975,000 were in the private sector with the remaining 1.2 million in the public sector.

He was speaking after a health walk organised by the NPP as part of activities to mark this year's Kwahu Easter celebration.

Dr Bawumia said the party was able to create the jobs due to the strong economic management team the party has assembled to run the affairs of the country.

He explained that the emergence of the graduate unemployment association during the era of the NDC government was a clear attestation of the mess the party created in the country.

“They were not creating jobs. They were creating unemployment,” Dr Bawumia said, adding that in spite of the current economic challenges that the country was facing, the party was working assiduously to turn things around.

He expressed the hope that the country’s economy will bounce back to further create more jobs for the teaming youth in the country.

Dr Bawumia therefore implored Ghanaians to continue to repose their trust in the NPP-led government since they are capable of turning the fortunes of the country around.

He said the NPP has done a lot for the country in terms of life changing projects and policies, pointing out that no government in the history of the country has done more roads than the NPP.

Similarly, he said, no government in the Fourth Republic has done more bridges and interchanges than the NPP government.

Additionally, Dr Bawumia said, the records of the NPP was unmatched, saying "No government in the history of Ghana has built more classrooms than NPP."

