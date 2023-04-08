No NPP member can subvert the will of Ghanaians in 2024 elections - Sammy Gyamfi

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Apr - 08 - 2023 , 20:30

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, says nobody in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) can subvert the will of the people of Ghana in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Gyamfi was responding to a comment by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, that the NPP will do anything within its means to retain power in the 2024 elections.

Addressing NPP supporters at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region after a health walk as part of activities marking this year's Kwahu Easter on Saturday morning (April 8), Mr Acheampong, who is also the NPP Member of Parliament for Abetifi said it will never happen that NPP will hand over power to the NDC.

He said the NPP will do what it takes to retain power and that "we have the men".

He said the NPP has what it takes to quell any form of ill conduct that the NDC may be planning to use to win the 2024 elections.

However, responding to Mr Acheampong's comment, the NDC Communications Officer said "Sovereignty resides in the people and not in a man who only served as a mere Airman Basic (the lowest enlisted rank in the United States Air Force immediately below airman) for about 2 years."

For him, the former Deputy National Security Minister has no locus to threaten any NDC member and that the NDC will go into the 2024 elections well prepared.

He expressed the hope that "majority of the Ghanaian electorate will surely vote for change come 2024 and nobody can subvert their will."

Mr Gyamfi said "If Bryan and his ilk are motivated by getting away with the evil they perpetrated during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and the 2020 elections, then they are sorely mistaken, for it will not be business as usual. Notice is hereby served."

He has, therefore, asked the supporters of the NDC to "ignore the ludicrous tantrums of Bryan Acheampong."

Sammy Gyamfi's post