NDC will collapse - Bryan Acheampong

Apr - 08 - 2023 , 20:40

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong is confident that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will be able to conclude negotiations and seal a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) between June and July this year.

This, he said, would help stabilise the economy and relieve citizens of the current economic challenges which had become a talking drum of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He explained that a revived economy would destroy the fortunes of the opposition NDC in the 2024 general elections because it may not have any campaign message for Ghanaians.

Campaign message

Addressing New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region on Saturday morning at the end of a health walk as part of activities marking this year's Kwahu Easter, Mr Acheampong noted that the NDC would collapse without a campaign message before the next elections.

“Due to the challenges encountered by the economy in recent times the opposition NDC think they will win power.

But the government has instituted measures to salvage the situation with impact already showing in the reduction in fuel prices and appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the major foreign currencies.

“The NDC was thinking that the election will be held at a period where the economy has been entangled with difficulties but the government will fix the challenges before that.

“I promise that by June/July this year the government will be able to secure a deal from the IMF to help drive the economy out of its current economic challenges and this will subsequently collapse the NDC,” he said in Twi.

We have the men

Mr Acheampong who is also the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi indicated that the NPP has been endowed with the skills and men to stop the NDC from misbehaving or instigating any trouble in the upcoming elections.

He said the NPP would take necessary steps to retain power in the 2024 elections.

“Handing over power to the NDC as a result of the 2024 elections will not happen,” he said.

