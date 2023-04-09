NDC demands Bryan Acheampong's arrest

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Apr - 09 - 2023 , 18:46

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong's comment that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the NDC was "treasonable."

The NDC in a press statement signed and issued by its General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey on Sunday night (April 9, 2023) demanded the "immediate arrest" of Bryan Acheampong.

Addressing NPP supporters at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region after a health walk as part of activities marking this year's Kwahu Easter on Saturday morning (April 8), Mr Acheampong, who is also the NPP Member of Parliament for Abetifi said it will never happen that NPP will hand over power to the NDC.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture said the NPP will do anything within its means to retain power in the 2024 general elections.

He added that the NPP will do what it takes to retain power and that "we have the men".

He said the NPP has what it takes to quell any form of ill conduct that the NDC may be planning to use to win the 2024 elections.

However, responding to Mr Acheampong's comment on Saturday, the NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said "Sovereignty resides in the people and not in a man who only served as a mere Airman Basic (the lowest enlisted rank in the United States Air Force immediately below airman) for about 2 years."

For him, the former Deputy National Security Minister has no locus to threaten any NDC member and that the NDC will go into the 2024 elections well prepared.

He expressed the hope that "majority of the Ghanaian electorate will surely vote for change come 2024 and nobody can subvert their will."

Responding on Sunday in the press statement issued by Mr Fifi Kwetey, the NDC condemned the comment and said it was "utterly reckless and treasonable comment in no uncertain terms."

"We note that Bryan Acheampong is the latest of high-ranking officials of the NPP to make such brazen statement that reveals the party's deep-seated determination to subvert Ghana's democratic order.

