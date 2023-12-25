Dr. Bawumia urges Ghanaians to spread love and joy to the needy in Christmas message

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 25 - 2023 , 16:50

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to share the love and joy of Christmas with those less fortunate in a heartfelt message.

He particularly emphasized kindness towards "the needy," as well as towards "neighbours and loved ones."

"As we celebrate this annual festive occasion," Dr. Bawumia said in a statement copied to GraphicOnline. "Let the festivity be shared with our friends, colleagues, neighbours, and especially those in need. Let happiness fill our hearts and let the spirit of Christmas bring us together."

He added, "Let the gifts and food also go around. That will make everyone's Christmas special and full."

Reflecting on the birth of Jesus Christ, Dr. Bawumia noted that it "marked the beginning of a lifetime of impact and influence from a little village called Bethlehem. His God-assigned mission changed the world and redefined where he came from."

"In that light," Dr. Bawumia concluded, "let this season remind us that timeless impact can start from humble beginnings, leaving a legacy that lasts for generations."

Below is the entire statement:

Beloved Ghanaians, it is another season of cheer, compassion, love, and togetherness. I wish the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo- Addo and his family, Traditional Leaders,

Members of Parliament, the Diplomatic Community, all Religious Leaders, other Political Leaders and their Parties, Movements, Civil Society Groups, our Party (the NPP), and all Ghanaians, a Merry Christmas.



I especially wish you, your family, and your loved ones the manifold blessings of Christmas.

As we celebrate this annual festive occasion, we should let the ‘merry go around’ to our friends, colleagues, neighbours, and the needy.

Let the joy go around. Let the love go around. And let the gifts and food also go around. That will make everyone’s Christmas special and full.

The birth of Jesus was the beginning of a lifetime of impact and influence from a little village called Bethlehem. His God assigned mission changed the world and redefined where he came from.

In that light, let this season bring to our attention to the fact that timeless impact starts with the birth of a massive mission from a little place that will last generations.

Let us celebrate this occasion responsibly and safely.

Once again, I wish you, your family, and everyone, a happy festive season.

Merry Christmas!