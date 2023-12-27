Kwadwo Baah Agyemang joins NPP Asante Akyem parliamentary race

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, a former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North has joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary race in the constituency.

Baah Agyemang is currently the Chief Executive of the Ghana Digital Centres Limited.

It was some assembly members and well wishers in Asante Akyem North who teamed up picked the nomination forms for Kwadwo Baah Agyemang to contest the Parliamentary primary in the constituency.

He represented Asante Akyem North in Parliament from January 7, 2013 to January 6 2017 and has entreated delegates in Asante Akyem North to vote massively for him so that he could better represent them in Parliament.

"I am humbled by your recollection of history of my generous act but I do them because people must be happy since that's the only thing that gladdens my heart and I promise to work hard and win this parliamentary election with the help of God and make Asante Akyem North great again", Baah Agyemang stated.