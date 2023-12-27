Abu Jinapor going unopposed for NPP in Damango

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Damongo is the only candidate contesting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the constituency.

This the second time running Abu Jinapor is going unopposed as the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Damongo.

At the close of nominations on Monday, January, 2023, Mr. Jinapor, who is also the Minister of Land and Natural Resources, was the only person who had filed his nomination at the constituency.

The Damongo constituency is one of the seven constituencies in the Savannah Region.

It has, traditionally, been held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1993 but in 2020, Jinapor snatched it for the NPP for the first time from the then incumbent MP, Adam Mutawakilu of the NDC, who had been the MP for Damango since 2013.

In a turn of events that shocked pundits, Abu Jinapor won the elections for the first time for the New Patriotic Party, with over 54 percent of the valid votes cast, becoming the first NPP Member of Parliament for Damango constituency since the inception of the 4th Republic.

Following his election, President Akufo-Addo appointed him as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, a position he has held till date.

After filing his nomination, Mr. Jinapor said he was humbled by the confidence reposed in him by the party in the constituency.

He said the Damongo constituency was a very strategic seat and crucial to breaking the eight and pledged his commitment to work with the party and the constituents to ensure that the NPP retains the seat in Parliament, and deliver victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP parliamentary primaries is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2023.