CPP’s social interventions remain matchless — Prof. Delle

The National Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Prof. Edmund Delle, has said “the hourly counter-accusations and challenges to show who or what political party did what and how best it was done” is counterproductive.
According to the CPP chair, politics was taking a negative swipe and if such a trend continued it would show some level of counterproductivity.
Prof. Delle made these remarks at Hamile last Sunday on the Ghanaian Burkina Faso Border regional level to sensitise them to the current reorganisation happening in the party.
He has been on the road for the past two weeks and has so far met with almost all executives in the Western, Central, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper East and currently in the Upper West regions of the country.
His next phase will be in the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions. The biometric registration process which has been sanctioned by the Central Committee of the party is also in its full gear with party members rushing for a card. At the coming internal elections of the party, only card bearers will be allowed to vote.
Background
At the 2018 joint Annual Dinner and Dance of the United Kingdom branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Young Executives Forum (YEF) last Saturday, the Vice-President dared the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to tell Ghanaians what they had done in the last eight years of government.
“Today, the NDC is going around saying that there are hardships. So what we want to ask them, and I want to challenge them, a simple challenge: tell us what you have done in your last eight years of government? Tell us the social interventions you brought in to reduce the hardships of Ghanaians,” he jabbed.
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia insisted the President had done more to mitigate the effects of any difficulties affecting Ghanaians since he assumed office 20 months ago, more than what his predecessor did in eight years of office.
Reactions
However, in the view of Prof. Delle, the recent comment by the Vice-President had rather sparked another level of debate in our political jurisprudence.
“I asked myself if any of these two political parties can match up to what we did when we were giving the nod to govern this great country. All sectors saw massive developments. The infrastructures we put in place still remains utilised by several successive governments,” Prof. Delle pointed out.
He has thrown a challenge to both the NPP and the NDC to come to the centre for a proper debate on who best provided Ghanaians with the most social interventions in the history of Ghana.
He further challenged any of the civil society organisations to volunteer to moderate the debate.
Tema Port
Today, Prof. Delle said, the Tema Port alone was raking into government coffers some GHC140million in revenue whilst the Tema Motorway remained the only major link between the South-Eastern part of Ghana to the major cities in Accra and to a far extent the Central and Western regions of Ghana.
Furthermore, he stated that the Akosombo Dam still remained the major power supplier to the nation despite the few attempts to beef up with other ways of power production in the recent year. “These are just to mention a few not to mention the successes the CPP chalked up in the areas of education, industries, employment, agriculture and others.
As long as Ghana is still benefiting and utilising our social interventions, the CPP remains matchless to this challenge and debate, he declared.
So far so good
Prof. Delle also admitted that the current government was at a tough speed in terms of developments and infrastructure.
“They are wasting no time in turning around the fortunes of our country and it is so far so good per my judgement.”