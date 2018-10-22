Former Prez Mahama seeks votes from b/a delegates

Fomer President John Dramani Mahama began a five-day tour of the Brong-Ahafo Region last Thursday with a call on delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote massively for him to demonstrate to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the NDC is poised to come back to power in 2020.
“On the D-day, vote to fill the ballot box for the NPP to see that we are serious.
If you vote half-and-half, 50, 40 or 60, our opponents will say that most of my people do not accept my candidature”, he stated amid shouts and applause from the packed audience at Yeji in the Pru East District.
Mr Mahama is expected to tour all the 29 constituencies in the region with his campaign team to introduce himself to delegates and solicit their support to vote for him to lead the party during the 2020 general election.
While in the region, he will also attend the Munufie Festival of the chiefs and people of the Suma Traditional Area at Suma-Ahenkro in the Haman North District.
Introduction
He told the delegates and supporters that even though most people knew him, it was proper for him to respect the delegates by touring all constituencies to introduce himself to them.
“When we went to Kadjeji and I introduced myself, some people wondered why I am wasting my time and added that even if I had not come, they were going to vote for me.
If you have seen me here today, just as my other colleagues who are touring the constituencies, I am here.
You have heard about J M, J M, J M, John Mahama oo, John Mahama oo, here I am” he said amid laughter and the sound of vuvuzelas from the delegates and supporters.
Consider ability and experience
Mr Mahama told the delegates to consider among the aspirants those who have the wherewithal to unite the party to wrest power from the NPP and the one who had the experience and had done it before to work as a President to satisfy the demands of Ghanaians.
“If you ask these questions, you will see that I am the Lord’s servant who is doing all what I am doing through the blessings of God,” he stated and added