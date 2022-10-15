Bosome Freho DCE Yaw Danso suspended over galamsey

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso, has been suspended over his alleged involvement in illegal mining.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave the directive for his suspension following allegations of his involvement in the illegal activity.
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe in a letter asked Yaw Danso to step aside for investigation into the claims.
An audio recording in circulation implicates Mr Danso in galamsey.
Some Assembly members in Bosome Freho had called on the presidency to look into the allegations.
Speaking with MMDCEs at a special meeting last week, President Akufo-Addo indicated that Mr. Danso had been invited to defend himself against the charges.
