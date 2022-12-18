Fifi Kwetey elected General Secretary of NDC

A former Member of Parliament for Ketu South and former Minister of State, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has been elected the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He defeated a former General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otukonor and a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah in the poll held at the Accra Sports Stadium.
General Secretary
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah - 1408
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey - 4,543 (WINNER)
Peter Boamah Otokunor - 2595
His campaign message which centred on putting the interest of the party above the interest of any individual resonated with the voters who gave him an over 2,000 vote margin over his closest challenger.
In a post on Facebook before the results were officially declared, Mr Kwetey disclosed that his closest challenger Mr Otokunor had already congratulated him on his victory.
He further assured that he was ready to work with Mr Otokunor to make the party stronger.
He posted: "My Brother and Comrade Boamah Otokunor called me a few minutes ago to congratulate me. Very gracious of him. I had earlier told him yesterday that I was proud of his competitive campaigning and I repeated same this morning. I reassured him of my complete readiness to work closely with him to make our party greater and stronger".
What he run on
Mr Kwetey run his campaign for General Secretary on an eight-point action plan;
1.I believe that the Party Interest must always be first above the personal interest of any individual.
2. The NDC needs a person who can be fully trusted to put party interest first and cannot be compromised under any circumstance. I am that man. As a student leader in 1992 to date. I have shown resilience and commitment to the NDC. I am tried, tested and trusted.
3. I have a solid track record of successfully supervising the collation of election results in 2008 and stopping the NPP rigging machinery in 2008.
4. I am noted for setting the record straight. I will set the records straight on the economy and matters arising for victory in 2024.
5. will lead efforts to expand the mobilisation of resources for the party 8 and ensure a fair and equitable distribution of resources at all levels of the party.
6. I believed in genuine empowermemt of the grassroots.
7. I will provide data-driven. consultative and strategy focused leadership to address the challenges facing NDC and Ghana.
8. It is my desire to help NDC rededicate itself to its original core principles of selflessness, sacrifice and love for the collective ahead of the personal. also want us to dedicate ourselves to ensure that national development is anchored on core values of courage, patriotism and trustworthiness.