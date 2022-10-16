President Akufo-Addo chairs Gulf of Guinea Commission

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been elected chairperson of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.
The commission is an organisation established to defend the common interests of Member States, and promote peace and socio-economic development based on the bases of dialogue, consensus, ties of friendship, solidarity and fraternity.
After his election as chairperson of the organisation on Thursday (October 13, 2022), President Akufo-Addo also held bilateral discussions with the French President, Emmanuel Macron.
The discussions were centered on strengthening the ties of co-operation between Ghana and France.
President Akufo-Addo also addressed a Session of Asia Society France; and held a meeting with Catherine Colonna, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.