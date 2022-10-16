Africa witnessed some reversal of democratic gains in 2021- Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has noted that the African Continent witnessed a reversal of some of the democratic gains that were achieved in the 1990s and 2000 in the year 2021.
For him, the African continent experienced a turbulent year in 2021 in terms of the provision of peace and security.
In a post on Facebook on Sunday, October 16, 2022, former President Mahama said the continent witnessed the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government, contestation for state power, the regionalisation of violent conflict and return to authoritarian rule and the undermining of the rule of law, both of which are drivers of violent conflict.