Boakye Agyarko: I currently don't have a relationship with President Akufo-Addo [VIDEO]

A former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko, has said he currently don't have a relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the circumstances under which he was relieved of his position in August 2018 in relation to the Ameri power deal.
Explaining why he had to take the fall for a Cabinet decision which he was implementing as the sector Minister, Mr Agyarko said there was 'hoax to get Boakye Agyarko out'.
"Look, this whole thing was a hoax, get Boakye Agyarko out. I will say it today," he stated. [Watch attached video below]
He was speaking on Accra based Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen radio talk programme on Monday afternoon (June 20, 2022).
Mr Boakye Agyarko was relieved of his position in August 2018, following the controversy surrounding the review of the Ameri power deal
He has not publicly discussed the details of why he was removed as Energy Minister but on Monday, he said it is time for him to speak about it.
Asked if President Akufo-Addo did not trust him, his answer was, "he [President] has to answer that. I trusted him."
When the host of the programme asked if Mr Agyarko trust the President, he said: "well I don't have a relationship [with President Akufo-Addo] now."
"People get married for 30 years and get divorced, don't they" he stated when the host referred him to the Campaign Manager role he played for President Akufo-Addo.
"I have known the President since 1976, but I have learnt to move on and go my separate way because at the end of the day, that is what life is. Me, I will never let anybody bring me so low as to hate him. I don't hate anybody but there comes a time when circumstances make it that you go your way, you have to move on."
Mr Agyarko said the last time he spoke to the President face to face was about a year ago.
Touching on the moments before his dismissal was communicated to him, Mr Agyarko said it was the Chief of Staff who called him first to move to the Presidency [Jubilee House].
The copy of the letter dated August 6, 2018 from the President, which communicated his removal to him was read on the programme.
The letter indicated that the President had wanted to personally, face to face inform Agyarko of the decision he had taken on the Ameri matter but that was not possible than to go public given the state of events.
Asked if he will accept an appointment to serve in President Akufo-Addo's government, Mr Agyarko said he was currently focused on his presidential ambition.
