'Not everyone can appreciate what it takes to be an intelligent student' - Bawumia to Mahama on 2023 WASSCE results

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Dec - 28 - 2023 , 11:07

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged students, especially the 2023 WASSCE candidates not to allow "anyone [to] denigrate their achievements."

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning [Dec 28] in reaction to a campaign message by former President John Mahama [SEE VIDEO ATTACHED BELOW] that the government with the connivance of teachers in recent times was allowing students to cheat during exams so as to be able to tout that a better form of education was being offered by the government, Dr Bawumia said: "Not everyone can appreciate what it takes to be an intelligent student."

"You have earned the excellent performances by dint of hard work. God bless you," Dr Bawumia posted.

"Congratulations to all WASSCE students, their teachers as well as their parents for the excellent performance attained by the students in this year’s [2023] WASSCE."

"This is no doubt the result of hard work and dedication by all of you. You have made Ghana proud and I wish you the very best as you move on to greater challenges," Dr Bawumia wrote.

Mahama's comment

"We are worried about the lack of text books" following the introduction of a new curriculum, former President John Dramani said while challenging the authenticity of the 2023 WASSCE results.

"I wonder what kind of government this is. Our education system is in shambles," Mr Mahama said.

Commenting on the 2023 WASSCE results per the data released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), which indicates that it is the best in the last five years, Mr Mahama said in recent times and in many places during examinations, invigilators "let the children to cheat freely. You go to many places and the teachers are conniving with the children to cheat."

"The effect of this will be seen later because you certify these children, you say he is of this standard, either BECE or SSCE and that child will use that certificate go abroad to a school and they will find that in Ghana your qualification is not up to what you say it is."

" It is going to affect this nation. You think we are just doing it, anytime the results come you say the children have performed better than they ever performed before and we all know what is happening in the system".

Mr Mahama said his government, when he wins Election 2024 will ensure that together with teachers, they will re-order things so that things are done properly.

Attached below is the full statement by Dr Bawumia posted on Facebook

