Bawumia touts Free SHS achievements following impressive 2023 WASSCE results

Beatrice Laryea Politics Dec - 22 - 2023 , 10:44

The Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has touted the positive outcomes of the Free Senior High School (SHS) education policy, a government initiative introduced in September, 2017 by the President Akufo-Addo's administration.

In a Facebook post on December 19, 2023, Dr Bawumia expressed excitement over the results of candidates who wrote the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which was released on Monday, December 18.

Dr Bawumia was of the view that the impressive performance of the students was an indication that the Free SHS policy was working effectively.

“Our SHS students go from Keta SHS to Harvard University and excel. Our girls at Mamfe Senior High go for a world competition in robotics and win against teams from the USA, Germany and South Korea. Our boys from Prempeh College have won robotics world competitions against global competitors many times,” he said.

“Yet when these same students excel at WASSCE some people for political reasons even question the integrity of their results! Why do some always believe that it is impossible for our students or our people to be the best? It is possible,” he said.

He went on to congratulate the students saying: “Congratulations to WASSCE students for their excellent performance in the examination.”

The policy has been one of the flagship programmes of the current government offering opportunity to all students who qualify to attend senior high school education.

However, in recent times, it has come under many criticisms from the sheer population of students which has necessitated the double track system and inadequate food supplies to feed the teeming students.