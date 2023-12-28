MP Joycelyn Tetteh supports Volta Regional Women's Wing

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 28 - 2023 , 13:58

In a move to fortify the Volta Regional Women's Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming 2024 elections, the Member of Parliament for the North Dayi Constituency, Joycelyn Tetteh, has demonstrated her commitment by donating clothing to the women's wing.

The clothing will be distributed among the leadership in the region and across all 18 constituencies.

This marks the second time that MP Joycelyn Tetteh has contributed to the empowerment of the women's wing, aiming to create a resilient and effective force in mobilizing women for the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) victory in the upcoming elections.

Fafa Agbai, the Volta Regional Women's Organiser, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the entire Women's Wing to Madam Tetteh for her consistent support over the years. Ms. Agbai assured the MP that the clothing would reach all women organizers and their deputies in the region.

Highlighting their dedication to the cause, Ms. Agbai affirmed the Women's Wing's readiness to intensify efforts in preparation for the forthcoming elections.

The gesture from MP Joycelyn Tetteh serves as a testament to the collaborative spirit within the NDC as they gear up for the electoral challenges ahead.