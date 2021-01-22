Allow President to take decisions — Prince Mba

The President of Forum for Equity, a civil society organisation, Prince Bagnaba Mba, has called on Ghanaians especially think tanks and media communicators to allow President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make his ministerial appointments devoid of 'unnecessary' interference.
He said the appointment of ministers and other government officials was the prerogative of the President in consultation with the party hierarchy, which the communicators needed to stay away from.
Mr Mba, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said it was the preserve of the President to superintend over their appointments.
Context
After the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2021, some civil society organisations, think tanks and media practitioners have bombarded the President with calls of dropping some former appointees from the government without tangible reasons.
But Mr Mba said while some may be making legitimate allegations, others were seemingly making such proposals out of hatred for the officials in question.
"It is rather unfortunate that some of communicators on the airwaves have decided to settle personal scores by telling unsubstantiated lies. Governance at the highest level is getting a better team based on merit and track record and for some obvious reasons, geographical spread is considered."
Critics
He said ironically, the most critical think tanks were behaving like literary critics doing a book review without recourse to the generality of factors.
"There is therefore the need to consolidate the achievements of the past four years with a team of hardworking and honest Ghanaians.”
“It's only the best that is good enough for our collective good and goals, so the free flow of character assassination by some electronic media communicators should cease forthwith."
Congratulations
Mr Mba congratulated President Akufo- Addo for winning the Best President of Africa, adding that: "Like Aggrey, Nkrumah and Azikwe, you have become Nana Akufo Addo of Africa."