MP for Ejisu supports Ejisu Education Directorate

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Mr John Ampontuah Kumah, has donated 1,200 sets of uniforms, educational materials and COVID-19 sanitary materials to the Ejisu Municipal Directorate of Education.
The items are to be distributed to the various schools within the municipality, particularly the deprived schools to facilitate effective teaching and learning.
The items donated included school uniforms, 600 each for boys and girls, exercise books, pencils, pens, erasers, crayons, nose masks, hand sanitisers and liquid soap.
Some of the beneficiary schools were the Ejisu Experimental School, Besease Primary and JHS, Manhyia M/A Primary School and Donaso M/A School.
Donation
Making the donation, Mr Kumah said the items were to provide a safe environment for the kids and to also assure the parents of the safety of the school environment for their kids and ease their anxiety.
Aside from that, he said education was one of his priority areas and he would ensure that all the kids within the constituency got educated.
He explained that education remained the surest way of getting out of poverty and development and as such, he would continue to support the education of the youth to ensure that they became responsible citizens.
Appreciation
The Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Achiaa Asiedu Amoah, was grateful to the MP for the support, which she said would greatly help promote education in the municipality.
She urged him to continue to support the directorate to deliver on its mandate and also assist the schools within the constituency.