African Union commended for achievements

Augustina Tawiah Politics May - 29 - 2023 , 06:51

A lecturer in International Relations at the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana, Legon, Dr Abdul-Jalilu Ateku, has commended the African Union (AU) for its tremendous achievement during the 60 years of its existence.

Dr Ateku, who was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic to mark this year’s African Union (AU) Day commemorated on May 25, acknowledged that although there had also been challenges during the 60 years journey of the continental body, the achievement made were significant and deserved recognition.

He mentioned some of these achievements of the AU during the past 60 years to include promoting peace and solidarity among member states and supporting democratic principles and institutions.

Citing the aftermath of the 2007 Kenyan elections and that of the Gambia as examples, he said the AU mediation team contributed significantly to end the conflict in Kenya and ensuring stability while with that of the Gambia, the statement issued by the AU recognising the legitimacy of the then winning candidate, Adama Barrow, helped in legitimising that election.

Military interventions

In terms of military interventions, he said the organisation had carried out a number of peacekeeping operations on the continent among member states that were experiencing wars.

He said the AU peacekeeping operations sometimes did this in conjunction with the United Nations missions, adding that the AU sent missions to Burundi, Central African Republic, Darfur, Sudan, Somalia and Mali.

With regard to health, Dr Ateku said the AU had done well in undertaking initiatives in areas such as malaria and AIDS and also for the establishment of the vaccine acquisition task team that was able to secure one billion COVID-19 vaccines.

Global side

On the global side, Dr Ateku said a lot would have to be done to increase intra-Africa trade.

Commending AU for coming up with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Dr Ateku said it was good and relevant and all state parties must follow through with it.

“AfCFTA will create more jobs, improve welfare and sustainable livelihood, particularly among women and the youth,” he said.

About African Union

On May 25, 1963, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the 32 African states that had achieved independence at that time agreed to establish the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). A further 21 members joined gradually, reaching a total of 53 by the time of the African Union’s creation in 2002. On July 9, 2011, South Sudan became the 54th AU member.

The OAU’s main objectives, as set out in the OAU Charter, among others were to promote the unity and solidarity of African states; coordinate and intensify their cooperation and efforts to achieve a better life for the peoples of Africa, and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.