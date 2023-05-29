Jefferson Sackey pledges support for Abossey Okai Spare Parts Association

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics May - 29 - 2023 , 06:46

A Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Mr Jefferson Kwamina Sackey, has pledged his support to the new leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.

He also used the opportunity to formally inform them of his intentions to contest the Ablekuma Central NPP Parliamentary Candidature when nominations were opened and asked for the support of the association.

Mr Sackey gave the assurance when he called on the new leadership of the association. The purpose was to congratulate them on their new positions and to assure them of government’s continued support.

Ability

Mr Sackey, particularly, congratulated the Chairman, Henry Okyere, for his enormous contribution to the development of the association over the years and wished him well in his new role.

He expressed confidence in the team's ability to deliver on new initiatives and assured them of his invaluable support to the Association anytime they called on him.

Mr Okyere, on behalf of the leadership, commended Mr Sackey for his visit and kind gesture and assured him of the support of the group.

He said he campaigned on a New Face Agenda for the association, and was confident that Mr Sackey’s New Energy Agenda would work towards a common purpose.

He appealed to Mr Sackey to use his years of experience in the media to help propagate the good works of the association.

Mr Sackey used the opportunity to visit the leadership of the Table Top Association, past executives of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Opinion leaders and some shops in the community.

Present were a former NPP Ablekuma Central Constituency Chairman, Mr Frank Akwesi Debrah, Chairman of NPP Volunteers in Abossey Okai, Mr Eric Appah, and leading members of the New Energy campaign team.