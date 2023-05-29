Dr Kyeremanteng to vie for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa NPP primary

Daily Graphic Politics May - 29 - 2023 , 06:57

The Founder of C4C Homeopathic Hospital and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Michael Kyeremanteng, has declared his intention to contest the parliamentary primary in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa(AOB) constituency when the party opens nominations.

Making his declaration at the Believers Church at Agona Odoben in the Central Region, Dr Kyeremanteng said he decided to contest the primary because after examining himself, he realised he had “passion, training, love for his party, competence and the people’s needs at heart”.

“I also have seen that among other potential contestants, I am the only one that can attract both floating voters and members from the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) and, therefore, I believe I have the capacity to assume this leadership role”, he further noted.

The parliamentary aspirant said he was coming in “as a humble, easy to approach personality, a unifier and above all some one who respects my people”.

To be victorious, he entreated the youth, the old men, women and traditional rulers to support and pray for him to succeed in wrestling the seat from the NDC.

The current sitting NDC MP for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa is Alhassan Kobina Ghansah.



Development projects

Dr Kyeremanteng listed a number of development projects that he had initiated in the constituency.

He said the projects included drilling more than five boreholes in the various communities, reshaping five major community roads, completion of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, among other projects.

The founder further said he was currently building a Kindergarten block for Mante Presby Commercial School while instituting a scholarship scheme for nurses as well as spending thousands of Ghana cedis to cater for the health needs of the people.

“As a self-employed professional and entrepreneur, I have been able to use my personal hard earned resources to achieve the above and it is in view of this, that my polling station officers, electoral area coordinators, opinion leaders and other people in my constituency are calling on me to declare officially my intention to contest”, he stated.

Background

Per the timelines issued by the party last month, it said nominations would be opened in constituencies where the party had no sitting MPs, known as ‘orphaned constituencies’, on June 16 and closed on July 14, 2023.

It said elections in the orphaned constituencies would be held from August 1 to December 2, 2023 to elect parliamentary candidates to contest the party’s ticket in the 2024 general election in those constituencies.

The statement said nominations would be opened on December 20, 2023 and closed on January 4, 2024 in constituencies where the party had sitting MPs, followed by elections on February 24, 2024.

Ban

However, the statement said the party had barred its national, regional and constituency executive members, as well as metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) from contesting in constituencies where the party had sitting MPs.