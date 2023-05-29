Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto picks NPP presidential nomination forms

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has picked nomination forms for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

The forms, picked on his behalf by his campaign team on Monday, May 29, 2023, was reportedly paid for by his supporters, said to be farmers.

Speaking on his behalf, the spokesperson of the campaign team, Dr. Prince Amuzu, said Dr Akoto's performance at the Ministry of Agriculture is enough reason to give him the nod as flagbearer of the NPP.

“We want to continue to thank Ghanaian farmers and the friends of Dr. Akoto who pulled themselves together to make it possible this morning that the forms for the contest have been picked at the party’s headquarters. Team Akoto says thank you very much and God bless you for the show of love and support. These farmers are across the country, and they have come out boldly to say they want to encourage Dr. Akoto. To the delegates, the farmers, the good people of Ghana, we say thank you.” he said

Meanwhile, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said he disagrees with a survey that is tipping his competitors ahead of him.

Addressing his supporters in his office after they picked the nomination forms, he said, “I have never sponsored any poll. Find out who is sponsoring those polls. If I sponsor a poll I bet you, they will say that I am first but I won’t, it doesn’t serve any purpose.

He added that “We know what we are doing on the ground so all the polls in the world can say whatever they want but we are talking about the 900 people who will be voting in the super delegates and the 210,000 delegates who will be voting on the 4th of November, that is what matters. So I don’t know the bases.”