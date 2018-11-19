Zoomlion workers clear refuse at NDC congress grounds

BY: Seth J. Bokpe
Employees of Zoomlion have begun cleaning volumes of filth left behind by delegates who attended 9th congress to elect new executives to run the affairs of the National Democratic Congress( NDC) for the next four years.

Graphic Online on Monday afternoon counted at least six sweepers inside and outside the Fantasy Dome clearing the refuse.

Although employees of Zoomlion had started the cleaning of the refuse immediately the results was announced, as of 1pm when Graphic Online visited the congress grounds, there were still filth inside the Fantasy Dome and its immediate environs.

Reporters who covered the congress did not observe refuse bins at vantage points of the congress grounds to allow the delegates to deposit their waste.

Rather, the delegates left the grounds of its national delegates conference looking like a refuse dump rather than an events facility.

The Fantasy Dome of the International Trade Fair Centre where the party elected its executives was overtaken by refuse 12 hours after the swearing-in of its new executives.

From leftover food, empty plastic water bottles and empty satchets, food, food packs and cans awash the site.


As of 1pm, workers of waste management company, Zoomlion, were busily sweepiing and piling the waste to be carted away.

“We started at 8am but it’s a lot of work. We have only been able to sweep the outside,” one of the workers who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Right from the street leading to the facility to the entrance is flooded with the waste.

Graphic Online did not spot any waste bin meant to collect the waste.

At the time of the visit, three Zoomlion employees were busily sweeping outside the Dome and piling the volumes of waste left behind by the delegates.

Three others were also inside the Dome sweeping the events space estimated to take more than 15,000 people.

This is not the first time members of a political party is leaving behind filth as a result of littering.

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) in July this year, also left behind tones of filth after its delegates conference at the Koforidua Technical University to elect their national executives.

During the NPP conference in Koforidua, the organisers ensured there were enough litter bins placed at vantage points and also deployed a number of marshalls to move around during the conference to pick-up garbage but the delegates still ignored the bins and littered the grounds.