Youth hoot at NDC gurus for failing to re-open Atta Mills library

Demonstrators calling for the re-opening of the Atta Mills Presidential Memorial Library in Cape Coast on Monday hooted at some leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to ensure the library is re-opened for use
.
They were in Cape Coast as part of the sixth memorial lecture for the late President J.E.A. Mills and used the opportunity to visit and inspect facilities at the library.
The Cape Coast Youth Development Association had earlier said the intended sixth-anniversary celebration of the late Prof Mills will be needless with the library closed.
‘’We don't see the reason why the 6th anniversary will be celebrated when a memorial library constructed in his honour has been locked since its construction,’’ the group said in a statement.
On Monday, when they heard NDC gurus, the party on whose ticket Prof Mills was elected President in 2008 were in town, they gathered themselves and carried miniature Ghana flags to line up the streets leading to the library.
When the NDC gurus arrived at the place, they hooted at the convoy as they drove out of the library.
The Cape Coast Youth Development Association had called for the re-opening of the John Evans Atta Mills Presidential Library in Cape Coast ahead of a lecture to commemorate the passing of the late president at the University of Cape Coast.
Some of the demonstrators said it was unfortunate that such a facility was being allowed to rot and called for prompt action and accountability on the part of the committee to ensure the facility is promptly opened for use.
Sources said the members also held a short meeting but journalists were not allowed to sit in the meeting.
The committee members and senior members of the NDC who were at the facility included Mr Ato Ahwoi, Mr Kwesi Ahwoi, Prof Kwamena Ahwoi, Mr Totobi Quakyi and Mr Kobby Akyeampong.
The committee was responsible for the construction and handing over of the library building.
Other members of the Committee included Mr Kwame Peprah, Dr Omane Boamah, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mr Koku Anyidoho and Commodore (RTD) Steve Obimpeh.
Also at the place were Dr E. G. Don Arthur, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Prof Dora Edu-Buandoh, Mr Sylvanus Tamakloe, Mr Ben Nunoo-Mensah, Mr Nathaniel Lomo Mainoo and Mr Frederick Kofi Rockson.
At its inauguration in July 2016, the then President John Dramani Mahama said the library will be a reference centre for knowledge in economics, politics, education, law and other tort forms to help build a better future, help transform the country and change the lives of Ghanaians.
But two years after inaugurating the facility it is still under lock and key.
No government support
The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan has stated that
So there is no way the government can step in at this stage. "The government will not commit one cedi to this project", he stated.
Mr Richard Okotweri Bekoe, a spokesperson for the Cape Coast Youth Development Association said it was not fair the library was under lock and key.