Spousal murder at Assin Fosu

BY: Shirley Asiedu-Addo

The body of a 34-year-old woman suspected to have been murdered by the husband at Oboum near the Immigration School, a suburb at Assin Fosu in the Central region was Monday morning retrieved by the police.

The husband of the deceased, Kofi Abraham, suspected to have killed Nana Ama Stella is on the run and the police have mounted a search for him.

The body of the mother of two was found with her head split into two and with several cutlass wounds.

The police in the area have begun investigations into the case.

Police

The Assin Fosu District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Leonard Abakah, said at about 11.45 am on Monday, the police had a report from a friend of the Kofi Abraham that he had found the body of Nana Ama.


The friend told the police that he received a telephone call earlier in the morning from Kofi Abraham that he [Kofi Abraham] had mistakenly locked up his nine year old son in his room and taken the keys away.

According to Chief Superintendent Abakah, Kofi Abraham pleaded with his friend to go to his home and break the door to enable the son come out.

Chief Superintendent Abakah said the friend went to the house and broke the door only to find the boy sitting near the corpse of his dead mother.

The police said they found the mutilated body of Nana Ama in a pool of blood with several cutlass wounds. A cutlass and a pick axe suspected to have been used in the act were also found in the room.
The body has since been deposited at the St Xavier hospital at Assin Fosu while investigations continue.