Spousal murder at Assin Fosu

The body of a 34-year-old woman suspected to have been murdered by the husband at Oboum near the Immigration School, a suburb at Assin Fosu in the Central region was Monday morning retrieved by the police
.
The body of the mother of two was found with her head split into two and with several cutlass wounds.
The police in the area have begun investigations into the case.
Police
The Assin Fosu District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Leonard Abakah, said at about 11.45 am on Monday, the police had a report from a friend of the Kofi Abraham that he had found the body of Nana Ama.
The friend told the police that he received a telephone call earlier in the morning from Kofi Abraham that he [Kofi Abraham] had mistakenly locked up his
According to Chief Superintendent Abakah, Kofi Abraham pleaded with his friend to go to his home and break the door to enable the
Chief Superintendent Abakah said the friend went to the house and broke the door only to find the boy sitting near the corpse of his dead mother.
The police said they found the mutilated body of Nana Ama in a pool of blood with several cutlass wounds. A cutlass and a
The body has since been deposited at the St Xavier hospital at Assin Fosu while investigations continue.