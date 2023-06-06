Women’s club donates to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

A non-governmental organisation, Ghana International Women’s club (GIWC), has donated assorted items worth GH¢50,000 to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items included adult diapers, toilet rolls, washing power, cleaning detergents, disinfectants, deodorants, body cream, dozens of ladies panties.

Others were bottles of drinking water, soft drinks, biscuits, boiled eggs and assorted clothing, among others, to care for the patients at the hospital.

Annual donation

After handing over the items to the hospital, the president of GWIC, Nermine Kattah, said the club was a charity organisation which raised funds to support the underprivileged in society.

She explained that the objective of the donation was to show compassion, ensure that inmates at the psychiatric hospital were properly cared for and to make a significant impact on society.

In the past 40 years, she said, the club had been supporting the Accra Psychiatric Hospital with a special donation “once every year” to support persons battling mental health.

Apart from the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, she said, members of the club made an annual donation to institutions such as the Akropong School for the blind, Dzorwulu Special School, Betekuso Day Care Centre and the Ussher Town Clinic in James Town.

Appreciation

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, a Senior Nursing Officer in Charge of Public Relations at the Hospital, Francisca Ntow, expressed gratitude to GWIC for the support and gave an assurance that the items would be used for their right purposes.

“We are very grateful to the club for the items.

The support is very timely.

The items will help us to take care of, especially, the female patients here in the hospital,” she said.

She urged benevolent individuals, institutions and churches to support the hospital as “we are currently in dire need of food items such as grains, protein and vegetables and other items.”

Later, the members of the club visited the children’s ward and the female Geriatric ward to interact with some of the patients on admission to hand over some of the items to them.

At the female Geriatric where six elderly women were on admission, the Deputy Ward in charge, Jennifer Ayikwei, said most of the patients in that ward were aged above 60 and because of their mental health conditions, the nurses did basically everything for them.

However, she said, the government could not bear all the cost including medication and feeding “we, therefore, urge the public to support us.”

Ms Acheampong said items needed for the care of patients in the ward included gloves for changing diapers of patients, adult diapers, antiseptics, canned fish and other protein products and clothings.

“We call on the public to come to the aid of the ward.

We also need psychotropic medication,” she said.