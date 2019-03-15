Women make great leaders; they should be encouraged — VIVO MD

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr Ben Hassan Ouattara, has noted that women make great leaders and should be encouraged to aspire to the top.
“Leadership requires lots of hard work, continuous learning, passion and sacrifices to sail through the challenges.
Women, especially young people, should be willing to move from their comfort zones in rising to the top.
It is the wish of many companies to have women in management positions because they make great leaders,” he said.
Mr Hassan further advised women to own their growth through self-development, seeking for and acting on performance feedback to develop a business mind-set to unleash their full potential.
He was speaking at the staff commemoration of International Women’s Day in Accra.
International Women’s Day
International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 to showcase commitment to women's equality, launch new initiatives and action, celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness, highlight gender parity gains and more.
The theme for the year was #BalanceforBetter, with a call to action to drive gender balance across the world.
The day is celebrated and supported globally by industry, governments, educational institutions, community groups, professional associations, women's networks, charities and non-profit bodies, the media and more.
VIVO Ghana
The female workforce of Vivo Energy Ghana, including selected staff from Shell service stations, were taken through a series of leadership presentations and role plays to instil a sense of leadership and inspire them to greater heights.
The Human Resource Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs Mercy Amoah, called on the participants to constantly learn, explore creative and innovative solutions to business challenges and display a strong sense of business curiosity as one of the key leadership requirements in Vivo Energy Ghana.
“Rising to the top demands focus and discipline of self to execute all assigned tasks flawlessly,” she said.
A lubricants bay service support team member from the Airport City Shell, Ms Abigail Koki, expressed appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana for extending an invitation to retail staff for the celebration.
Expressing her excitement in a male-dominated role, she said “working in the lubes bay is one of the most challenging tasks for everyone, especially women.
Initially I was scared and uncomfortable because it is a male-dominated field, but my manager inspired me to take the challenge and I have never regretted accepting the role”.