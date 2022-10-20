We disagree with religious leaders' proposal to ban small scale mining - GNASSM

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has kicked against the call by the Christian Council and Occupy Ghana for a temporary ban on all forms of small-scale mining in Ghana as party of measures to streamline operations in the sector.
According to GNASSM, such a ban would exacerbate the current economic crisis in the country and worsen the unemployment situation.
Instead, the association is calling on the government to intensify its efforts to stem all forms of illegal mining but not to ban small scale mining.
Addressing a press conference in Kumasi on Wednesday (October 19, 2022), the General Secretary of the association, Godwin Armah, said members have legally acquired their concessions and religiously followed the lay down regulations governing small scale mining.
He said it would be unfortunate to liken their legal business to the activities of illegal miners popularly known as galamsey and asked for a ban on all forms of small scale mining including the legal activities.
Mr Armah said GNASSM members operate with licenses and undertake reclamation processes on the concessions they mine.
“If there was any mining activity to suffer a ban from the government it should be those operating illegally and without license because small scale miners have licenses and do not operate in water bodies,” he said.
Giving statistics to buttress GNASSM operations, Mr Armah said small scale mining companies contribute about 40 per cent of all the gold produced in the country.
He said that operations of small scale miners fetches the country about US$3 million annually, thus contributing greatly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)