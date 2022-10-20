Captain Smart back on air, repeats Presidency is involved in galamsey claims

Host of Onua FM/TV morning show, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, is back on air after being released on bail by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).
He was released on Wednesday evening (October 19, 2022) after his arrest earlier in the day near Kawukudi.
A report by Onua FM/TV affiliate 3News said Captain Smart was picked up while on his way home from work.
The report further disclosed that he was interrogated in the presence of some senior officials of Media General, the parent company of Onua FM/TV before his release.
His arrest came two days after he claimed in a broadcast that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was involved in illegal mining (galamsey).
The government in a statement reacting to his comments said it would refer the "unethical" claims to the National Media Commission (NMC) and seek legal action against Mr. Smart, Onua TV and Media General".
In response to Mr Smart's claims, the statement said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo "has never been and is not involved in galamsey".
"The content propagated in the video is false, malicious and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism," the statement said.
"The video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country; and Government's commitment to the fight against illegal mining is unwavering".
Today's broadcast
Speaking about his arrest on today's Onua FM/TV morning show, Captain Smart repeated his claims about the Presidency being complacent in galamsey activities that were damaging waterbodies across the countries.
He said he was not afraid to be arrested and he will keep on repeating his comments till the Presidency tackles the galamsey menace.
