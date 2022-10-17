Government to refer Captain Smart, Onua TV to NMC over galamsey claims

The government says it would refer a broadcast by Onua TV which claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was involved in illegal mining (galamsey) to the National Media Commission (NMC).
In a statement signed by the Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, the government said the "unethical" publication by broadcaster Godsbrain Smart today (October 17, 2022) was meant to impugn "the character and integrity of the President, and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining".
In response to the claims, the statement said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo "has never been and is not involved in galamsey".
"The content propagated in the video is false, malicious and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism," the statement said.
"The video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country; and Government's commitment to the fight against illegal mining is unwavering".
Legal action
Asides an intention to refer the matter to the NMC, the statement further disclosed that that action was "without prejudice to government's right to seek further legal action against Mr. Smart, Onua TV and Media General".
"Government is concerned about the spread of disinformation and misinformation, clothed under the pretext of journalistic discretion and free expression. This does not bode well for our democracy," the statement said.
"We will continue to hold Media General in high esteem and urge them not to compromise their standards for validating information, ethical practice, and avoiding conjecture in presentation of facts".
Read the entire statement below;