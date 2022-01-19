Why CID investigated Captain Smart for alleged GH¢25,000 bribe - Amoako-Atta speaks

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta has been explaining how he made a complaint in August 2021 to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and it has led to a revelation that, radio talk host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly referred to as Captain Smart, allegedly "accepted a bribe," according to the police, to influence a public officer [Kwasi Amoako-Atta].
Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV's breakfast show, has been cited in the CID report dated January 13, 2022, on an investigation into allegations of corruption for the offences of defrauding by false pretense and accepting or giving bribe to corrupt a public officer.
In a radio interview on Accra based Oman FM Wednesday morning [Jan 19, 2022], monitored by Graphic Online, Mr Amoako-Atta said he made the complaint to the CID after he was informed about the allegation on radio, that, a certain woman was alleging she paid some money through Captain Smart for him [Amoako-Atta].
He said he requested for a recording of the allegation which was aired on Net2 and followed it up with a complaint to the CID.
He said it is following the CID investigation and the intention to follow it up with a prosecution that has interested him to comment on it following a revelation that he [Amoako-Atta] has not received any money from Captain Smart.
He said he was looking forward to the CID prosecution.
Attempts by Graphic Online to reach Captain Smart for a reaction has not been successful as of now.
Below is a copy of the CID report on the issue
On 24th August, 2021, a petition signed by Lawyer Francis K. Yeboah of Amicus Legal Consult, solicitors for Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Roads and Highways was received and referred to the Financial Forensics Unit (FFU) for investigation and report.
The lawyer on behalf of the petitioner stated among other things that, about a week earlier in the month of August, 2021, it was brought to the attention of the Hon. Minister that his name had been mentioned in connection with an allegation of bribery and corruption of GH¢25,080.00 which was aired on both Net2 TV and Oman FM by Kwaku Annan the host.
POLICE ACTION TAKEN: During investigation, the Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah the Minister for Roads and Highways was invited and interviewed on 25th August, 2021, and statement obtained from him.
The Minister in his statement to the Police indicated that his attention was drawn by some friends that his name was mentioned in an alleged bribery of GH¢25,000.00 on Net 2 TV and Oman FM which Blessed Godsbrain Smart alias Captain Smart, a journalist collected the said amount from a woman to be given to him to intervene on
a reserved land at Achimato Mile 7 to enable her possess same.
On 26th August, 2021, investigation was extended to Achimota Mile 7 where the reserved land is located to have a first-hand information of the place. The police met Gifty Twumasi who granted the interview to Kwaku Annan of Net2 TV.
She was interviewed and statement collected from her. She indicated in her statement that she decided to extend the fence wall in front of her three-storey building situated at Miles 7.
In the process of constructing the fence wall, the Ga North Municipal Assembly wrote "stop work" on the wall and indicated that the space is a reserved land.
Gifty Twumasi added that in 2018, one Robert Taylor who claimed the reserved land belongs to him reported her to the Property Fraud Unit at the CID Headquarters for constructing a fence wall on his land.
Gifty Twumasi stated that after the Police had investigated the matter, they were advised to go and possess their respective lands.
Gifty Twumasi further stated that in 2019, she received a call from one Yaw Adu Rockson inviting her to rush to the taxi station where she met the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Amoako-Attah granting interview to the media and waring that the construction on the reserved land should stop immediately.
She found out later from the taxi drivers that they went to see Captain Smart about the reserved land and Captain Smart also informed the Minister that was why the Minister came there. Gifty Twumasi indicated that she arranged with Yaw du Rockson, Kwabena Anani and Fred Boamah, who are taxi drivers to accompany her to go and thank Captain Smart.
On reaching Captain Smart's residence at Tantra Hills, she told Captain Smart that she has heard of his efforts leading to the Hon. Minister visiting the site and that was why she had come to thank him and gave him GH¢10,000.00.
On 27" August 2021, witness Fred Boamah, Chairman of the Achimota Mile 7 Cooperative Taxi Drivers Association was interviewed and statement collected from him. He
corroborated the assertion made by Gifty Twumasi.
Fred Boamah stated that one Robert Taylor came to sack them from the land where they were operating as the taxi rank and as a result, he led some of his colleague drivers to Captain Smart who contacted the Roads and Highways Minister, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah.
In their presence Captain Smart informed the Hon. Minister of a construction taking place on the reserved land at Mile 7, Achimota.
On 2nd September 2021, suspect Blessed Godsbrain Smart alias Captain Smart was invited to the CID Headquarters. During interrogation he confirmed that the taxi drivers contacted him for assistance leading to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah coming to stop the building project at the taxi rank.
He confirmed that Fred Boamah, who is known to him as the chairman of the drivers' association and two other drivers together with Gifty Twumasi visited his residence to thank him for his assistance and gave him an envelope containing GH¢10,000.00.
Again, he confirmed their going to the Minister's office but met his absence.
He refuted the allegation that Fred Boamah and Gifty Twumasi when returning from the Ministry sat in his car where he requested for monies to be given to the Minister.
He again confirmed that the drivers and Gifty Twumasi came to his residence to thank him for the second time and handing over an amount of GH¢10,890.00 to him.
He added that out of the GH¢10,000.00, GH¢5,000.00 was for himself and the remaining GH¢5,000.00 was for his assistants.
He denied ever receiving GH¢25,000.00 from Gifty Twumasi in company of the drivers to be given to the Minister.
FINDINGS: Investigation has disclosed that Gifty Twumasi had interest in a parcel of land located in front of her property which taxi drivers at Achimota Mile 7 were using as a taxi rank.
They knew that parcel of land is a reserve and as such decided to litigate with the developer.
After several attempts to prevent the developer from developing the land had failed, the taxi drivers went to see suspect Captain Smart to assist them. Because he is influential and had access to the airwaves, he was able to broadcast the information about the developing of a reserved land which came to the attention of the Minister, who in turn went to stop the project.
Investigation established that Gifty Twumasi and three taxi drivers, Fred Boarah, Yaw Adu Rockson and Kwabena Anane went to the residence of suspect Captain Smart to thank him with an amount of GH¢10,000.00 for his assistance in halting the project.
Again it was revealed that suspect Captain Smart led the four people to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to see the Minister without success.
9.
Further investigation has also established that after visiting the office of the Minister, the same taxi drivers and Gifty Twumasi for the second time visited the residence of suspect Captain Smart to hand over GH¢25,000.00, to him for the Minister which the suspect confirmed receipt but insisted the amount was GH¢10,000.00 not GH¢25,000.00.
Two witnesses corroborated that suspect Captain Smart requested for the money to be given to the Minister and they were present when the amount of GH¢25,000.00 was handed over to the suspect.
Investigation also revealed that in January 2019, Hon. Kwai Amoako-Attah visited the reserved land at Achimato Mile 7 due to agitation by some taxis drivers concerning a private developer and halted the developer from further works. Investigation disclosed that somewhere in 2018, Hon. Kwasi Amoako -Attah participated in a radio discussion hosted by suspect Blessed Godsbrain Smart alias Captain Smart and through that the suspect became close to the Minister.
Suspect Blessed Godsbrain Smart alias Captain Smart took an advantage and subsequently visited the offices of the Minister at the Ministries and Parliament House but
could not meet the Minister in any of his visit. The suspect could not produce evidence to suggest that he had monetary dealings with the Minister as described in the recording of Net 2 TV and Oman FM.
Further investigation has also established that after visiting the office of the Minister, the same taxi drivers and Gifty Twumasi for the second time visited the residence of suspect Captain Smart to hand over GH25,000.00, to him for the Minister which the suspect confirmed receipt but insisted the amount was GH&10,000.00 not GH¢25,000.00.
Two witnesses corroborated that suspect Captain Smart requested for the money to be given to the Minister and they were present when the amount of GH¢25,000.00 was handed over to the suspect.
Investigation could not adduce evidence that Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah had knowledge of the money taken from the victim by suspect Captain Smart. Again, there is no
evidence to suggest that suspect Captain Smart after extorting the GH¢25,000.00 from the victims gave same to Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah.
There is evidence against suspect Captain Smart for the offences of Defrauding by False Pretences and Accepting or Giving Bribe to Corrupt a Public Officer.
STATUS OF CASE: The investigation is being finalized for prosecution.
FK AGYEI (ACP)
D/DIRECTOR/CID
For: Director-General/CID
