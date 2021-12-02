Police arrest Captain Smart for 'unsavoury pronouncements'`

Radio and television talk host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has been arrested by the police for what the police say was "unsavoury pronouncements".
He was arrested Thursday by the Nima Divisional Police Command and is in police custody assisting with investigations into the said "unsavoury pronouncements".
Apart from the police arrest for the "unsavoury pronouncements" by Captain Smart, the National Media Commission (NMC) has also written to the management of Media General, where Captain Smart works, complaining about his conduct and calling on the management to institute proper gatekeeping mechanisms.
Offensive conduct
A police statement signed and issued by the Accra Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, DSP Juliana Obeng said Captain Smart has been cautioned on the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act, 1990 (Act 29).
"He is presently in police custody assisting the investigations", the statement added.
Captain Smart is the host of Onua FM and TV morning show.
NMC leter
Meanwhile the National Media Commission (NMC) has condemned Captain Smart.
The NMC has written to the management of Media General, owners of Onua FM and TV complaining about Captain Smart's conduct.
"There are a number complaints about Captain Smart, the latest one is by Rev Nartey", the Executive Secretary of the NMC, Mr George Sarpong indicated in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, monitored by Graphic Online on Thursday evening (Dec 2, 2021).
He said the NMC wants the management of Media General to institute proper gatekeeping mechanisms at the radio and TV station.
Explaining, Mr Sarpong said the NMC wrote to the management of Media General "oblivious" of the police action.
NMC raises concern over inciteful broadcast by ‘Captain Smart’
The NMC in the letter expressed concern about what it said was a recent inciteful broadcast by Captain Smart on Onua FM and, therefore, cautioned the station to be professional in its broadcast.
According to the NMC, part of the station’s broadcast raised concern for the peace and security of the country in a manner that demanded immediate regulatory action.
“We are particularly concerned about a recent broadcast in which “Captain Smart” calls for insurrection against the state of Ghana and its institutions.
Standards
“This, by all standards, crosses the line of robust and critical broadcasting and transforms your radio station into a megaphone of war,” a letter signed by the Executive Secretary of the NMC, Mr George Sarpong to the Chief Executive Officer of Onua FM, said.
It said while that particular broadcast, without more, constituted adequate grounds for regulatory action, it still retained the belief that given the chance, management could take steps to bring the station’s content on to a level of professional acceptability.
“We are fortified in this belief by the fact that considerable parts of your other broadcast, including the news, offer that hope.
Professional
“We would be glad if you noted that exercising the required professional caution is in your interest,” the letter said.
It was copied to the President of the Ghana Journalists’ Association, the President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters’ Association and the President of the Private Newspaper Publishers’ Association.
