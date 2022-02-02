Court grants Captain Smart GH¢50,000 bail; lawyer tells court he received a 'gift'

Radio talk show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, also known as Captain Smart, has been granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman.
Captain Smart and another radio presenter, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield, were Wednesday [Feb 2, 2022] granted bail by the court after they pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of extortion and abetment to extortion.Follow @Graphicgh
Police prosecutors have accused Captain Smart of allegedly extorting the money from a Tema based businessman after allegedly threatening to expose him (businessman) for some shady dealings at the Tema Port.
Copperfield is alleged to have received GH¢50,000 on behalf of Captain Smart when the said businessman went to deliver the money to Captain Smart.
Anti-Corruption crusader
Making an application for bail, lawyer for the accused persons, Mr Martin Kpebu, said Captain Smart was an anti corruption crusader who had become a victim of the forces of corruption.
“When you fight corruption, corruption will fight you”, counsel submitted.
According to him, the said amount being described by the prosecution as extortion was actually a gift.
“They are now turning round to say the money was extortion. This is entrapment,” he said.
Counsel then prayed the court to grant his clients bail contending that they would always be available to stand trial.
