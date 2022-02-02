Nominations open for Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards Gala

Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has opened nominations for the 12th edition of Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards Gala.
The awards gala is to honour entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have had a significant and positive impact on society, built a legacy, and have demonstrated entrepreneurial and corporate leadership, sustained business performance, integrity, corporate vision and innovation.Follow @Graphicgh
The deadline for the entries is February 14 2022.
Awards gala
The award focuses on the successes of entrepreneurs and business executives such as founders, executive chairmen, managing directors, and chief executive officers.
Award winners would be honoured at a business gala dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel. It will be on the theme “Entrepreneurship in the Digital Era”.
In a press statement signed by the Founder of EFG, Mr. Sam Ato Gaisie, he said the occasion would also present a great networking opportunity for global businesses to access new ideas to successfully grow their businesses in Ghana.
Awards categories
He said the award categories were in four main dimensions; comprising the Entrepreneur and Business Executives Award categories, the Greatest Entrepreneur of all Time, Entrepreneurs of the Decade Awards and the Corporate Executives Awards.
Mr. Gaisie explained that the Entrepreneur and Business Executives Award categories would comprise Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Decade Award, Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of all time Award, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Award, CEO of the Decade Award, among others.
He said the Greatest Entrepreneurs of all time awards would also recognise entrepreneurs who had revolutionised businesses, opened opportunities for others and their impact felt for generations.
"The Entrepreneurs of the Decade Award criteria is for entrepreneurs and business executives who have built a legacy and have demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership
"The Corporate Executives Awards would also recognise corporate executives who had demonstrated Corporate Leadership, Sustained Business Performance, Integrity, Vision, and Innovation within the year under review," he added.