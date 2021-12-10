Captain smart pleads not guilty, gets GH₵100,000 bail

Onua TV broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart alias Captain Smart has been granted bail to the tune of GH₵100,000 with one surety after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).
Smart who was arraigned by the Police on Thursday, December 9, 2021, is also to report to the Police every Tuesday and Friday.
It is recalled that Smart was arrested on December 2, 2021, for what the police say was "unsavoury pronouncements" during a broadcast.
Apart from the police arrest for the "unsavoury pronouncements", the National Media Commission (NMC) also wrote to the management of Media General, where Captain Smart works, complaining about his conduct and calling on the management to institute proper gatekeeping mechanisms.
Meanwhile, Media General, the parent company of Onua FM and Onua TV, has questioned the basis for Captain Smart's arrest.