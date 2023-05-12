WaterAid Ghana launches 5-year strategy

Juliet Akyaa Safo May - 12 - 2023 , 07:05

A new WaterAid Ghana Country Programme Strategy has been launched in Accra to achieve sustainable and inclusive water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services in the country.

Under the five-year strategy (2023-2028), priority will be placed on WASH across the health sector, strengthening the resilience of WASH to climate change, and achieving universal, sustainable and safe access to WASH.

The strategy aims at reaching one million people directly and four million indirectly with sustainable, safe and inclusive WASH behaviour in 10 focused districts of the Upper West and Upper East regions, with a particular focus on Bongo District.

It will also focus on securing and normalising clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene for everyone everywhere in Ghana.

The approaches adopted include strategic partnership and alliance building, advocacy and influencing, peace and security and gender equality and gender responsive WASH.

At the launch in Accra yesterday, the Country Director of WaterAid Ghana, Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, explained that the new strategy, known as the WaterAid Ghana's Country Programme Strategy 7, was the result of months of consultation, research, and collaboration with its partners, stakeholders, and communities.

She expressed their desire to continuously partner the government, Civil Society Organisations, communities and other stakeholders to advocate WASH services for everyone.

She also expressed the hope that the team would work collaboratively to raise at least £12 million to implement the strategy over the next five years.

Mrs Yanyi-Akofur added that the new strategy embodied their commitment to strengthening the capacity of local authorities to expand and deliver water and sanitation services that were sustainable and equitable.

The Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, said the strategy provided a framework for concerted effort to secure and sustain the provision of WASH for everyone.

He said WaterAid Ghana CPS also aligned with Ghana’s national vision and commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our vision for the WASH Sector should extend beyond the launch of strategies and programmes and rather envision a future where every person, regardless of their background, must have access to clean sources of water.

Collaboration

The Chief Executive Officer of Water Aid UK , Tim Wainwright, called for all hand to be desk to achieve a universal, sustainable and safe access to WASH.

The Regional Director for Water Aid West Africa, Dr Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed also expressed the hope for a time when WAG services would no longer be needed in the target communities.