Farmerline Group Appoints New Ghana Country Manager

Graphic Online May - 11 - 2023 , 17:30

Farmerline, a global leading agritech company, now operating as a group, has appointed appointment Worlali Senyo as its new Ghana Country Manager.

Worlali succeeds the company’s co-founder Alloysius Attah, who is now the Farmerline Group CEO. As the new Country Manager, Worlali will be responsible for overseeing the company's local operations and driving growth in Ghana's agricultural sector.

Worlali is a seasoned expert in agriculture and ICT with over 15 years of experience in developing and implementing technologies that benefit farmers. He has been instrumental in helping Farmerline reach over 1.7 million farmers and partner with over 3,000 organisations across 48 countries.

As a key member of the leadership team, Worlali has been a driving force behind the company's mission to empower farmers through innovative initiatives.

His expertise is in building lasting partnerships to develop, sustain, and scale solutions in education and behaviour change, climate resilience, financing, and markets.

Worlali's passion is reflected in his drive for the digitalisation of agriculture and empowering smallholder farmers to contribute to a healthier planet.

With a Master's degree in ICTs for Development from the University of Manchester, UK, and a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Science majoring in Economics from the University of Ghana, Worlali brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table as the Country Manager.

As a respected thought leader in agritech on the African continent, he is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, and his insights and expertise have been featured in numerous publications.

In a statement Worlali said; "My 10-year journey with Farmerline has been an incredible learning experience, and I'm honoured to lead the charge in Ghana to drive positive impact for smallholder farmers."

According to Alloysius Attah, Co-Founder & Group CEO, “There is no better person to take on the role of Farmerline’s Ghana Country Manager other than Worlali Senyo.”

Farmerline, an agritech, was founded in 2013 serving 800 farmers, and now has digitised millions of farmers globally with thousands of partnerships in several countries.

Farmerline also works with other stakeholders in the agricultural sector to provide access to financing, inputs, and markets for smallholder farmers.

Farmerline’s Mergdata, a web and mobile application also offers real-time traceability, certification audit, farm mapping, farmer education, and analytics solutions to help organisations that work with farmers achieve their sustainability and food security goals efficiently.

Mergdata uses big data and AI to give organisations insight into the work of farmers and to give farmers increased access to resources and services; including financial services.

Farmerline recently announced its expansion into francophone Africa with an official launch of operations in Cote d’Ivoire; deepening partnerships across West Africa and accelerating its commitment to support small-scale farmers everywhere.

