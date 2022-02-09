Vodafone supports MoH with $1 million equipment

Vodafone Ghana, through the Vodafone Foundation, has presented 461 cold-chain units to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to help boost the storage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.
The equipment worth $1 million, include 275 vaccine freezers, 184 ice-lined combination refrigerators and two walk-in cold rooms.Follow @Graphicgh
At a short presentation in Accra last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, said the gesture was to complement the government’s effort, especially in achieving its target of vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by April 2022, as it would boost storage and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines across the country.
“This will significantly contribute to improving Ghana’s health infrastructure and the fight against the pandemic.”
“Working with our partners, the Ghana Health Service, these equipment will be distributed to the various health facilities across the country,” she stated.
She said Vodafone believed in building and leveraging strategic partnerships for development, adding that, “as expressed in our new tagline, ‘further together’, we hope and believe that we can solve any pressing challenges through collaboration”.
Expressing appreciation to the MoH, she said: “We will continue to partner you to address the country’s social and developmental needs while we leave no one behind.
“In line with our purpose, ‘connecting for a better future’, we will continue to use technology to address the world’s pressing humanitarian challenges and champion initiatives that improve the lives of the people in our communities,” she gave an assurance.
Appreciation
The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, commended Vodafone Foundation for its continuous partnership in ensuring the improvement of quality health care of Ghanaians, adding that the equipment would boost Covid-19 vaccine storage and distribution across the country.
“This initiative is highly commendable, as we continue to roll out our vaccines across the country as these vital assets will aid in ensuring that vaccines are stored and delivered at the appropriate temperature to citizens throughout the country.”
“I believe the equipment will also enhance the capacity of the ministry of health to ensure proper vaccine management and contribute to improve immunisation service so that every Ghanaian receives quality vaccines,” he stated.
Mr Agyeman-Manu added that government had reaffirmed its commitment to make health care available and accessible to every Ghanaian citizen.
Assurance
The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who received the equipment on behalf of his outfit, assured Vodafone that the equipment would be put to good use to help advance the country’s health sector.
“They will help in filling in the gaps in the new regions where we need walk-in cold rooms to deploy our vaccines.
“We, as a service, will quickly deploy them at the gaps which have been outlined in the vaccine implementation strategy and make sure that they are kept and maintained appropriately,” he stated.