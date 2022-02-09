Accra High Court summons Assin North MP for trial in perjury case

The Accra High Court has issued a criminal summons for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, to appear and stand trial.
Mr Quayson is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election, but the MP is yet to appear before the court.
Per the order of the court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire, the criminal summons, the charge sheet and the facts of the case should be served on the MP.
According to the court, in the event the MP is not found, the criminal summons should be posted at the residence of the MP at Manet in Accra.
