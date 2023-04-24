Vice President Bawumia pays National Chief Imam surprise visit on 104th birthday

GraphicOnline Apr - 24 - 2023 , 08:45

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday paid a surprise visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on his birthday.

The Sheikh turned 104 yesterday, and the Vice President paid him a customary birthday visit at his residence in Accra early in the morning.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady also visited the religious leader at his residence.

Speaking during the visit, Vice President Bawumia paid glowing tributes to Sheikh Sharubutu for his impactful life, and his immense contributions to the peace and harmony The country enjoys.

"Allah has blessed our Father. He celebrates a birthday and it is not an ordinary birthday. For a human being to reach a hundred years, it is a big matter. To reach 104 is a blessing from Allah," Dr. Bawumia said.

"What we all know is that the National Chief Imam is a gift from God to this nation. And to the Muslim Ummah, we are so fortunate and grateful to Allah for giving him to us."

Dr. Bawumia praised Sheikh Sharubutu for his contribution to the stability Ghana enjoys and urged that the peace the nation enjoys, should not be taken for granted.

"We owe a lot in terms of the tolerance and peace in this country to him, the National Chief Imam. Ghana is the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful country in West Africa. We should not take it for granted; it is a blessing from Allah."

"When you look at the countries around us, you see that there is a lot of tension. But in Ghana, Christians and Muslims are sitting together, speaking together, eating together, laughing together and crying together."

"This is not the same in many countries and so we should not take it for granted. It is happening because of people like the National Chief Imam."

The Vice President added that the Muslim community is also thankful to God for a leader like Sheikh Sharubutu, whose leadership, he noted, has seen so much development in Zongo communities through his excellent relationship with the government.

"During his tenure, we have started the Jubilee House Iftar, for the first time in the history of Ghana."

"We have done the Zongo Development Fund. You see that the ZDF is bringing so many projects, over 400 projects so far to Zongo communities in Ghana. . We are having astro turfs, clinics, classrooms, drainages, and people being sent abroad to study - about 40 Zongo students to Cuba to study medicine."

"We are very happy and grateful that in his time, so much is happening to help the people of the Zongo community. So we thank Allah for his life. And if we had a way, we would say, Allah should leave him forever. But we are happy that he has given him to us for 104 years. And we are looking forward to coming back next year, to celebrate 105 years, in shaa Allah," Dr Bawumia added.

The Vice President presented a symbolic birthday cake to Sheikh Sharubutu, before he requested for special prayers for the Chief Imam.

Sheikh Sharubutu expressed appreciation to Dr. Bawumia for the visit, describing it as an expression of gratitude.